Azerbaijan reveals total volume of payments via Apple and Google in 2025
In 2025, Azerbaijan experienced a notable uptick in transactions using Apple Pay and Google Pay. Half of all contactless payments came through smart devices. Digital payment adoption took off, especially with debit and credit cards coming into play.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy