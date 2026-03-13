Azerbaijani oil prices reach new milestones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $10.15, or 10.6%, on March 12 from the previous level, coming in at $105.58 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $10.23, or 11.2%, to $101.63 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $9.18, or 16%, to $66.38 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $9.2, or 10.1%, to $100.66 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

