China positions itself as leader of Global South, former Slovenian president says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. China is positioning itself to some extent as the leader of the Global South, gradually becoming the leading force in the world economy, the former Slovenian President Borut Pahor said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

According to him, at the current historical geopolitical stage, China is the winner.

"Over the past 20 years, a lot has been done to prepare China for the role of global leader, and it is truly impressive. Anyone who has been to China in the last five to ten years has witnessed tremendous development. But it's not just about external changes - it's also about China's political repositioning in global affairs," the former president said.

Pahor noted that, in essence, China is not significantly changing the structure of the international order, including the rule of law, international institutions, and other elements of the system, but a new factor is the activation of the countries of the Global South.