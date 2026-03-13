China becomes Azerbaijan’s third-largest trading partner - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Trade turnover between China and Azerbaijan reached $420 million in January 2026, making China Azerbaijan's third largest trading partner for the first time, Ambassador of China Lu Mei said at a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"Not only is trade between the two countries rapidly growing, but the quality and level of practical cooperation is also significantly improving," she noted.

According to the ambassador, Chinese companies are actively implementing projects in Azerbaijan in areas such as renewable energy generation, automotive manufacturing, information and communications technology, and construction materials production.

"China and Azerbaijan are jointly promoting high-quality cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, which is part of the Middle Corridor, is ensuring increased freight flows and plays an important role in maintaining the stability of global production and logistics chains," Mei underscored.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel