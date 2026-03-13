Türkiye aims to strengthen global climate deals at COP31, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. As the chair country at COP31, Türkiye intends to strengthen previously reached agreements, Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, Murat Kurum, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

"Since 1992, despite all the global challenges, significant progress has been made in the process of holding conferences of the parties. Of course, this process was renewed with the adoption of the Paris Agreement, and it remains extremely valuable. All the decisions taken to date are of great importance. All the processes supported by previous COP presidents are important to us. As the presiding country at COP31, we intend to consolidate the agreements reached earlier and reinforce all the steps taken in the past. We will do our utmost in this direction," the minister stressed.

According to him, Türkiye also hopes to make many initiatives feasible within the framework of COP31 so that funding is reflected in specific projects on the ground.

“Thus, COP31, from this point of view, will not be just a conference, but a process of action where decisions will be generated,” he said.

Kurum noted that events should not turn into endless negotiations, because it is time to move from discussion to implementation.

"The climate crisis is far from the only common problem we face today. We need to strengthen global cooperation on all fronts, as it's facing some serious tests and challenges. In this situation, multidimensional and multilateral solutions are no longer an option — they're a must for all of us. That's why it's so important that we're here today having these discussions," the minister added.