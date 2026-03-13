Climate change demands global unity, Morocco’s ex-Foreign Minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Climate change is a challenge that requires global cooperation, Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation from 2013 through 2017 and President of COP22, Salaheddine Mezouar, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

“Today, the issue is not only about negotiating climate commitments, but also about ensuring that the process itself remains effective. The world is becoming increasingly fragmented, and multilateralism is under pressure,” he said.

According to Mezouar, in this context, the main decision-making process at COP remains one of the last universal spaces for global cooperation.

“The main process is universal: all countries still sit at the same table. In today's world, this universality is more important than ever. Climate change is a global challenge. And these challenges require global cooperation,” he stressed.

At the same time, he drew attention to the peculiarities of the COP system. According to him, the system is based on consensus.

“Consensus gives legitimacy and ensures that every country has a voice. But consensus also creates a challenge: when a decision requires unanimity, progress can be slow,” he said.

Mezouar noted that “coalitions of the willing” are possible to accelerate climate action.

“These coalitions can act faster — from commitments to implementation. However, they should not replace the COP process. Their task is to support it and cooperate within the existing system,” he emphasized.