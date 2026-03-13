Uzbekistan holds talks with Gulf diplomats on cooperation and regional stability

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 13. Uzbekistan held talks with diplomatic missions of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman on regional security and cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek MFA.

The meeting was chaired by Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and brought together the heads of Gulf diplomatic missions accredited in the country.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, expressing concern over developments that could threaten regional stability and stressing the importance of preventing further escalation. They emphasized that conflicts should be resolved exclusively through diplomatic means and in accordance with international law.

The participants also discussed prospects for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Gulf countries. Special attention was given to strengthening collaboration within the “Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council” format.