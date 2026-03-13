Azerbaijan and UNCTAD explore new frontiers for economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) discussed strengthening economic cooperation, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, we met with Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). We discussed key economic trends, the current state of the global business environment, and developments in international trade relations. We also highlighted opportunities to strengthen cooperation with UNCTAD through programs aimed at enhancing economic diversification, building capacity in #digital trade and supporting the #innovation ecosystem," the publication reads.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is the United Nations' focal point for trade and development, and for interrelated issues in the areas of finance, technology, investment, and sustainable development.