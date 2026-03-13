Regional security remains main priority of Azerbaijan's state policy - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Regional security remains a central priority of Azerbaijan’s state policy, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

While commenting on the speech delivered by President Ilham Aliyev at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Garayev noted that the president’s remarks reflected the logical outcome of the complex political and military stages Azerbaijan has experienced in recent decades.

He added that the country’s long period under occupation, the struggle to restore its territorial integrity, and the transition to the post-conflict period have made security one of the central directions of state policy.

“In this regard, the head of state’s speech at the forum can be viewed not only as an assessment of the current situation but also as the presentation of the outlines of Azerbaijan’s future regional strategy,” he said.

Garayev emphasized that one of the key points of the speech was the presentation of security not only in military terms but as a broader concept. According to him, stability, energy security, economic cooperation, transport corridors, and political dialogue are closely interconnected elements, and disruption of any of them could negatively affect the overall security environment.

He noted that this approach corresponds to the widely recognized model of “comprehensive security” in modern international relations and demonstrates that Azerbaijan is building its policy on this framework.

Furthermore, Garayev also highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev's emphasis on the transition from conflict to peace was particularly notable.

“Azerbaijan first restored its territorial integrity by military means and then began working to ensure stability in the region through political and diplomatic tools. This demonstrates that Baku’s strategy is not only about achieving victory but also about building long-term peace. As the head of state noted, once peace is achieved, stability along the border, restoration of economic ties, and the formation of mutual trust will mark the beginning of a new stage in the region. This approach positions Azerbaijan as an actor contributing to regional stability.

The remarks made in the speech regarding the activities of international organizations and the inconclusive nature of the negotiation process that persisted for many years can also be interpreted as a political message. President Ilham Aliyev, drawing attention to the limited effectiveness of mediation institutions, emphasized that bilateral dialogue offers a more productive framework. This stance suggests that Azerbaijan may increasingly prioritize direct negotiations in addressing regional issues in the future, while also reflecting the country’s intention to pursue a policy grounded in strategic autonomy and reliance on its own capabilities,” he said.

Garayev stressed that energy security also formed an important part of the speech.

“President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan is not only an energy producer but also a reliable partner, highlighting the country’s growing role in the international market. The expansion of gas exports, the growing number of countries cooperating with Azerbaijan, and the widening geography of pipeline supplies were presented as factors strengthening the country’s strategic importance.

This also demonstrates that Azerbaijan views its energy policy not merely as a source of economic revenue but as an integral component of national security. Transport and logistics corridors were likewise highlighted as one of the key themes of the speech. The head of state emphasized Azerbaijan’s strategic role along the East-West and North-South routes, noting that the country has increasingly emerged as a regional transit hub. In particular, plans to open new communication lines and strengthen connectivity among countries in the region indicate that Azerbaijan favors a model of economic integration in the post-conflict period. This approach also reflects official Baku’s view that lasting stability can be reinforced not only through political agreements, but also through the development of shared economic interests,” he said.

Garayev emphasized that the overall content of the speech shows that Azerbaijan currently prioritizes three key directions: security, energy cooperation, and regional connectivity.

"These three priorities are presented as complementary elements that form the foundation of Azerbaijan’s long-term development strategy. The emphasis President Ilham Aliyev places on these issues on an international platform, such as a global forum, underscores the country’s intention to share its experience with the international community while simultaneously promoting a new model of regional cooperation. Overall, the speech reflects Azerbaijan’s effort to base its post-conflict policy not only on the element of power, but also on diplomacy, economic collaboration, and regional integration. This approach demonstrates that the country is committed not only to safeguarding its national interests, but also to fostering a durable environment of stability and security in the South Caucasus," the analyst concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel