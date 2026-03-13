Silk Way Technics: 20 years of professional excellence behind the scenes

Silk Way Technics, an aircraft maintenance organization and a subsidiary of Silk Way West Airlines, has reached the milestone of 20 years of operations. Founded in 2006, the company has methodically expanded its technical capabilities and infrastructure, strengthening its position in the field of aircraft maintenance across the Caucasus region.

A significant achievement came in 2010 when EASA PART 145 certification was achieved, enabling the expansion of the service portfolio to include Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, and Gulfstream platforms. Since then, Silk Way Technics has continued to advance its operational capacity in full compliance with international aviation standards and industry best practices.

Today, the company provides line and base maintenance services for Silk Way West Airlines’ fleet and serves a diverse portfolio of domestic and international operators. Among its valued customers are Azerbaijan Airlines and ASG Business Aviation, as well as prominent global carriers including Air Astana, Air Belgium, Israir Airlines, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait Airways, Pegasus Airlines, Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Uzbekistan Airways, and Wizz Air Hungary — reflecting the trust placed in Silk Way Technics’ technical expertise and operational standards.

“This milestone reflects the consistent development of our technical capabilities and the dedication of our team over the past two decades,” stated Emin Safarov, General Director of Silk Way Technics. “We remain focused on maintaining international standards and delivering high-quality maintenance services to our partners.”

About Silk Way Technics

Established in 2006, Silk Way Technics is part of Silk Way Group. The company employs over 600 certified technicians and provides maintenance and repair services for a multi-type fleet, supporting both domestic and international operators. The organization operates from a 26,000 m² hangar complex at Heydar Aliyev International Airport —the largest facility of its kind in the Caspian and Central Asian region. Silk Way Technics holds international approvals, including EASA and FAA, and is recognized by multiple aviation authorities worldwide.