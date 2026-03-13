Middle Corridor turns into one of aptest routes between Asia and Europe - former Tajik FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Middle Corridor is becoming one of the most practical and reliable routes between Asia and Europe, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Rashid Alimov said during the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition," Trend reports.

"Central Asian countries always support initiatives and development in the region. As is well known, significant progress has been achieved within the framework of China's Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past decade, it has played a vital role in modernizing infrastructure and expanding the region's transit potential. At the same time, the development of the Middle Corridor has acquired particular significance," he said.

Alimov noted that the Middle Corridor is becoming one of the most practical and reliable routes between Asia and Europe through Central Asia and the Caspian Sea.

"We are following the European Global Gateway initiative with great interest. We expect it to complement existing infrastructure, strengthen sustainability, and give new impetus to transport development," he said.

The diplomat underscored that notable shifts have occurred in Central Asia in recent years. Railways have undergone significant upgrades, new global thoroughfares have been constructed, and transport and logistics centers have been set up.

"Connectivity must be based on predictability, sustainability, and security. A stable security environment is essential for long-term investments and uninterrupted logistics. These benefits accrue to producers, carriers, and consumers. In Central Asia, transport initiatives are viewed as mutually reinforcing. Their goal is to strengthen partnerships and expand cooperation," he added.

