Azerbaijan announces volume of strategic currency reserves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. During today’s plenary session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Ali Asadov announced that the country’s strategic currency reserves have risen by roughly $14.1 billion, or 20%, since the start of the year, surpassing $85 billion, Trend reports.

Prime Minister Asadov highlighted that the reserves now total around $91 billion, representing 12% of GDP and ranking among the highest per capita reserve levels globally. He emphasized that this figure is 18 times greater than the country’s external public debt of $4.8 billion.

The Prime Minister also noted that inflation in 2025 remained within the target range, with annual inflation at 5.2% and average annual inflation at 5.6%.

“The quality of macroeconomic management is also clearly reflected in our fiscal discipline and financial stability indicators,” Asadov added.

In 2025, government budget revenues reached approximately 39.2 billion manats, up 5.4% year-on-year, while expenditures totaled 38.6 billion manats, an increase of 2.4%.