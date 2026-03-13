Azerbaijan's Zangilan hosts meeting of Working Group on Environmental Issues

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, March 13. The next meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters established for the purpose of centralized resolution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, was held in Aghali village, Zangilan district, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant state agencies represented in the working group, as well as representatives of the special representations of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Aghdara, Khojaly, Lachin, Kalbajar, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend districts, and Khankendi city, as well as representatives of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Services.

The meeting discussed the implementation of environmental requirements during the removal of greenery within the framework of infrastructure projects implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangilan economic regions. Information was also provided on the restoration of the activities of specially protected natural areas, newly created national parks, biodiversity of these areas, rare and endangered plant and animal species.

In addition, the meeting participants were informed about the environmental measures taken within the framework of the "First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan" and the draft of the "2nd State Program on the Great Return". At the same time, the dynamics of changes in the water quality of the Okchuchay river against the background of natural and anthropogenic impacts was also one of the topics of discussion.

The issues raised by representatives of other organizations participating in the meeting regarding environmental permits during the implementation of infrastructure projects, as well as the implementation of the tasks given by the coordination headquarters in the direction of strengthening communication between relevant organizations and more effective coordination of activities, were exchanged.

