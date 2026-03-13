Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania discuss economic cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 13. Kyrgyzstan and Lithuania discussed expanding cooperation across trade, investment, green energy, digital services, and development of Kyrgyz city of Osh, Trend reports via the city’s municipality.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Osh Deputy Mayor Masuda Aidarbekova, Lithuanian Embassy Consul General Sharunas Kubilius, Advisor Eduard Maiulis, and Honorary Consul of Lithuania in Osh Mederbek Orumbaev.

Participants emphasized strengthening bilateral ties and regional collaboration. They also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in the fields of tourism, education, and cultural initiatives.

