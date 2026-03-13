Azerbaijan highlights growth in average monthly nominal salary for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The average monthly nominal salary of hired employees in Azerbaijan's economy grew by 9.3% compared to 2024, reaching 1,102 manat ($650.7), Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the report of the Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2025, discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

The report noted that salaries in the oil and gas sector amounted to 3,938 manat ($2,323), while in the non-oil and gas sector, they reached 1,050 manat ($620). Employees working in state enterprises earned an average salary of 1,080 manat ($638), while those in private enterprises had an average salary of 1,124 manat ($663.4).

According to relevant acts of the President of Azerbaijan, the monthly salary of managers and other employees working in organizations funded from the state budget has increased by an average of 15%. The monthly base (salary) of civil servants who aren't part of the state civil service (except for employees working under the Unified Tariff Schedule) in some state agencies funded from the state budget has been raised by an average of 10%. Additionally, the salaries of military personnel and officers serving in military units and law enforcement agencies have increased by an average of 10%, as well as the salaries of civil employees in certain military and law enforcement agencies, who aren't civil servants.

