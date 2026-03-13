Josef Mondl highlights China’s contribution to global governance amid world fragmentation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The modern world is characterized by fragmentation, but this does not mean chaos. Rather, it is a collection of different ecosystems that coexist and interact with each other, economist and sinologist, former director of the Center of Competence in Chinese Studies at the University of St. Gallen, Josef Mondl, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

According to him, when it comes to China's strategy in the field of global governance, it can be viewed as a kind of platform.

“It is a strategy that is flexible and open to participation by various countries. That is why many Chinese initiatives are actively discussed in the international press,” he said.

Mondl noted that at the moment, countries are not looking for abstract concepts. They need practical results, not theoretical solutions.

“This is their main goal. Therefore, when we talk about mobilizing resources, promoting initiatives, or China's role in the world, the main question is not when China will become stronger, but what role it can play in shaping a new system of interaction,” he added.