Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss green initiatives for sustainable region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 13. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan held discussions on enhancing cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable development in preparation for the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, Trend reports via the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan.

The talks were held during a meeting between Uzbek Presidential Advisor on Ecology, Chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, Aziz Abdukhakimov, and Kazakh Ambassador in Tashkent, Beibut Atamkulov.

The two sides exchanged perspectives on improving air quality, promoting urban greening, and restoring natural ecosystems. They also evaluated the implementation of their respective national greening initiatives, “Taza Kazakhstan” and “Yashil Makon”, highlighting the programs' contribution to fostering environmental responsibility within the region.

Ambassador Atamkulov further emphasized that the draft New Constitution of Kazakhstan places significant focus on safeguarding the environment and its natural resources.

Chairman Abdukhakimov presented Uzbekistan's proposal to establish a Central Asian "Clean Air" consortium to tackle air pollution, especially in major urban areas and agglomerations, which remains a critical challenge.

Another pivotal subject was water resource management. Atamkulov outlined Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations to improve transboundary water governance. Both parties affirmed the importance of this initiative for not only Central Asia but also the broader international community.

The Kazakh Ambassador also visited the Situation Center for Environmental Monitoring in Uzbekistan, where real-time ecological data is analyzed to assess air quality, identify pollution sources, and support evidence-based environmental policy-making.

In a significant development, Uzbekistan finalized its internal procedures to ratify the 2025 agreement with Kazakhstan on the joint management and rational use of transboundary water resources. Signed on November 15, 2025, this agreement aims to reinforce bilateral cooperation, enhance inter-agency coordination, and optimize water use for sustainable socio-economic growth.

The ratification was formalized by a presidential decree on March 6, 2026. Effective management of transboundary water requires ongoing interaction, mutual understanding, and shared responsibility, making the Kazakh-Uzbek partnership a model of constructive regional cooperation.