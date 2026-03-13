Chinese ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of compatriots from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Azerbaijani government actively facilitated the evacuation of Chinese citizens from Iran, assisting more than 600 Chinese citizens who crossed the border through the Astara border crossing point, said Lu Mei, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“This has once again demonstrated the high level of political trust and mutual understanding between our countries,” she said.

Lu Mei stressed that the Chinese side highly appreciates the assistance provided.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan for its support and assistance,” the ambassador noted.