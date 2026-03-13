China stands ready to promote AI development in Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. China is ready to assist in the development of artificial intelligence and scientific innovation in Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan, said during a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"China is a world leader in research, development, and practical application of technologies in the fields of artificial intelligence, biomedicine, biopharmaceuticals, robotics, and quantum technologies. As the innovation-driven development strategy progresses, scientific and technological achievements remain an important driver of China's economic growth and create new opportunities for international scientific and technological cooperation," she pointed out.

According to the diplomat, Azerbaijan also pays great attention to the development of the artificial intelligence ecosystem and the digital economy.

“We are confident that Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen cooperation in this area, and China is ready to provide comprehensive assistance to the development of innovation and high technology,” Mei stressed.