Turkmenistan holds roundtable with ILO on labor and social cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. Turkmenistan held a roundtable with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to discuss development of cooperation in labor, social protection, and sustainable development, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The event brought together members of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan (Parliament), representatives of relevant ministries and agencies, international organizations, and social partners.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Myahri Byashimova highlighted the country’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the ILO and noted that Turkmenistan consistently implements policies to enhance social protection, ensure decent working conditions, and expand employment opportunities. She stressed that engagement with the ILO supports the adoption of advanced international practices and the strengthening of the national labor system.

The roundtable also reviewed the outcomes of 2025 joint activities, implementation of projects promoting decent work, and set priority areas for cooperation in 2026. Participants acknowledged Turkmenistan’s steady efforts in developing international collaboration in the social and labor sphere and emphasized the importance of experience exchange and expanding partnership initiatives with the ILO.

Notably, Turkmenistan has been steadily cooperating with the ILO through a series of joint programs and roadmaps, focusing on labor legislation modernization, promotion of decent work, and social dialogue. This engagement aims to align national labor standards with internationally recognized practices and strengthen the country’s capacity in social protection and workforce development.