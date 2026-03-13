Azerbaijan reveals number of persons resettled in liberated regions in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The resettlement of 3,893 families (15,781 people) to reconstructed or restored settlements in the East Zangezur and Karabakh economic regions of Azerbaijan was ensured in 2025, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the report of the Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2025, discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

The report noted that surveys on return were conducted among 17,800 internally displaced families consisting of 55,600 people settled in 63 cities and districts of the country in settlements planned to be built in the initial stage in 2025 (Aghdam, Aghdara, Fuzuli, Khojavend, Khojaly, Shusha, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Lachin, and Kalbajar districts).

In addition, in connection with meeting state needs and other emerging needs, as well as on the basis of personal applications, 477 families (1,765 people) were provided with housing at the expense of houses that were uninhabited for no good reason in existing settlements and residential complexes on the balance sheet of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons or were transferred in connection with resettlement to the liberated territories.

A total of 4,370 internally displaced families (17,546 people), including residents resettled to the liberated territories, were provided with housing (houses) during 2025.

