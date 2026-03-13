Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

President Emmanuel Macron announces death of French soldier in Iraq

World Materials 13 March 2026 10:19 (UTC +04:00)
President Emmanuel Macron announces death of French soldier in Iraq
Photo: EPC

Follow Trend on

Farhad Mammadov
Farhad Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of a French serviceman in a drone attack in the Iraqi city of Erbil amid the ongoing escalations in the Middle East, Trend reports.

"Sergeant Major Arnaud Frion of the 7th Alpine Rifles Battalion died for France during an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq," the French leader wrote on his X page.

Macron also confirmed that several servicemen were injured in the attack.

Earlier, the drone attack was carried out on a base where Kurdish groups and French forces were jointly located.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more