China aims to achieve economic growth of up to 5% in 2026, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. China intends to ensure economic growth of 4.5-5% in 2026, with employment growth in cities and towns exceeding 12 million people, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, said during a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"China's expected economic growth rates exceed the global average and remain among the highest among the world's largest economies. This will help strengthen confidence and maintain the stability of the global economy," she said.

According to her, China is currently the main trading partner for more than 150 countries and regions and has remained the world's second-largest import market for 17 consecutive years.