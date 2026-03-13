Azerbaijan set to develop investment map of tourism regions in Khachmaz district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. An investment map of tourism regions in Azerbaijan's Khachmaz district will be developed, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the report of the Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2025, discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

In order to promote tourism-related investment opportunities in the country, the State Tourism Agency is preparing a Tourism Investment Catalog. The catalog aims to promote various tourism projects in the Khizi, Siyazan, Khachmaz, and Shabran districts, which are included in the Khizi-Khachmaz Tourism and Recreation Zone.

The report also notes that a Tourism Development Concept for the Khachmaz district has been developed to ensure the development of tourism by utilizing the natural and cultural tourism potential.

At the same time, in order to further increase the attractiveness of tourism in the regions, in accordance with the relevant paragraph of the "Socio-economic development strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026", the agency is implementing the "Tourist village" project. Within the framework of the project, the villages of Griz in Guba, Bibiyan in Lerik, Ivanovka in Ismayilli, Duruja in Gabala, Laza in Gusar, Ilisu and Saribash in Gakh, which have high tourism potential, have been selected. The aim of the project is to develop sustainable tourism in these villages, increase the economic activity of local communities, and create modern tourism infrastructure. Currently, the design of infrastructure has been finalized in Laza, Ilisu, and Saribash villages. Construction work is at the stage of starting in the village of Laza. The design process for the other four villages is ongoing.

Taking into account the tourism potential of our country, AZPROMO has prepared investment-attractive projects for tourism in a number of regions and cities and added them to the investment catalog presented to foreign investors.

The preparation of an investment map of the tourism regions in the Khachmaz district is planned for 2027.

