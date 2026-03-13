Azerbaijan's PM affirms nation’s border policy as essential amid regional unrest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Recent events have shown how important it is to keep land borders closed, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the discussion of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2025 at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

In light of the complex geopolitical dynamics, escalating tensions, and emerging risks in the region, the Prime Minister emphasized that Azerbaijan's sovereignty and the inviolability of its borders are firmly safeguarded by President Ilham Aliyev’s consistent and pragmatic foreign policy, strategic foresight, and principled stance rooted in national interests.

The Prime Minister recalled a recent incident, wherein unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iranian territory violated the airspace of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

"In the wake of this concerning event, both Azerbaijani society and the international community were once again reminded of President Ilham Aliyev’s strong leadership and unwavering commitment to the security and well-being of his people," the Prime Minister stated.

He further asserted that the recent developments in the region reaffirm the legitimacy and necessity of Azerbaijan's decision to maintain closed land borders, highlighting that this move serves as yet another confirmation of President Ilham Aliyev's astute and visionary statecraft.

