Azerbaijan and UNOG discuss regional co-op and global initiatives at high-level meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. On March 13, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the Global Baku Forum, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

During the meeting, various areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) were discussed, as well as regional issues.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNOG, as well as support for UNOG's activities in areas such as sustainable development, climate change, economic development, and other relevant areas.

For its part, Azerbaijan highlighted its active work within the UN, participation in COP-29 and future COPs, and the fact that this year our country will host one of the most prestigious UN events - the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WHF-13). A summit on Asian Quasi-Military Engagement and Mutual Trust Measures (AQEM) will also be held, and starting next year, Azerbaijan will head the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The sides recalled with pleasure Valovaya's visits to Azerbaijan and the high-level meetings held during those visits, and expressed their gratitude for the conditions created for strengthening cooperation between the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan in Geneva, other state institutions of the country, and UNOG.

The meeting provided an opportunity to share information on the situation in the region and the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In addition, views were exchanged on the military escalation in the Middle East.