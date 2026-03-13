OTS Chairperson highlights key factors driving success of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Middle Corridor provides a safe and reliable transport route between Asia and Europe, Chairperson of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Binali Yıldırım said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at a panel discussion “The Middle Corridor and Eurasian Transport Gateways” as part of the as part of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

"The Middle Corridor is becoming more and more sophisticated. For example, there is the Suez Canal, routes around Yemen, which can be problematic at any moment. The Strait of Hormuz was recently closed and is not being used to transport energy resources and other cargo. In such unpredictable situations, this corridor provides a safe and reliable transport route between Asia and Europe," he said.

Yıldırım stressed that the region, like the whole world, needs prosperity and peace.

"For this reason, the Middle Corridor is not just a transport project; it ensures regional stability. Türkiye, as a member of the Organization of Turkic States, will continue to support this vision and contribute to strengthening connectivity across the region, because in the 21st century, the strength of nations is determined not only by the resources they possess, but also by the connections they build," he noted.

According to him, security and compliance with trade rules are not the responsibility of individual countries alone, but a shared obligation of the entire global economy. Strengthening the Middle Corridor is an important element in fulfilling this shared responsibility.