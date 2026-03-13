Global South enjoys huge untapped funding flare - President of Women in Africa Initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Global South has huge untapped funding potential, President of Women in Africa Initiative Hafsat Abiola said during the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition", Trend reports.

"Financing is a huge challenge for our climate, and countries in the Global South constantly turn to the Global North for funding. If we can finance a dam in Ethiopia, it shows that there is significant untapped funding potential in the Global South that we can also mobilize. When countries in the Global South join forces and take ownership of their problems, it helps create momentum for cooperation with the Global North. I look forward to seeing how we can realize this at COP32," she explained.

Abiola pointed out that the primary hurdle of the COP is to tackle the issue of fragmentation.

"We are too divided. Ethiopia is already working hard to integrate African voices, so it's logical that they will host COP32," she added.

