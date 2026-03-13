Landmines continue to pose threat in Azerbaijan's liberated territories - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Since the end of the 2020 conflict, 419 Azerbaijanis have fallen victim to landmines, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The MFA reported on its social media accounts that of the total victims, 72 have died, and 347 have been seriously injured.

“Landmines continue to pose a serious threat to the lives of civilians and hinder the safe return of former internally displaced persons, as well as ongoing reconstruction efforts. Azerbaijan remains committed to demining operations to ensure citizens can safely and sustainably return to liberated lands and calls on international partners to support these efforts through joint action,” the statement said.

The ministry also recalled that a mine incident occurred on March 12, 2026, in the village of Ashaghi Veysalli in the liberated Khojavend District, where Ramiz Hajiyev, born in 1968 and a resident of Aghdam District, died after stepping on an anti-tank mine while herding livestock in an area that had not yet been cleared along the former contact line.

