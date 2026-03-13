Ex-Bulgarian President slams divisive rhetoric hindering global solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Negative rhetoric against international cooperation slows down the resolution of many global issues, former Bulgarian President Petar Stoyanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the panel discussion “Beyond Negotiations: The Fight for COP Sustainability” as part of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

"It is necessary to strengthen the principle of public safety in planning and management. This principle is well known, it has been tested for decades, and is characterized by the growing participation of national governments, business, civil society, as well as transnational networks of these participants. This means more active international cooperation and a categorical fight against populist tendencies directed against multilateralism," he said.

Stoyanov noted that such populism directly contradicts the needs of millions of people. According to him, millions of people are currently suffering from wars, and when people are thinking about survival, the idea of reducing greenhouse gas emissions seems irrelevant to them.