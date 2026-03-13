Uzbekistan calls for creation of multi-level transport corridors - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Uzbekistan advocates the creation of a multi-level system of transport corridors, the advisor to the President of Uzbekistan on foreign policy, Abdulaziz Kamilov, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at a panel discussion “The Middle Corridor and Eurasian Transport Gateways” as part of the as part of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

"Uzbekistan was one of the first countries to support the opening of the Zangezur corridor at a high political level. Our country advocates the creation of a multi-level system of transport corridors, considering this not only as a key factor in ensuring security, but also as a strategic condition for increasing the competitiveness of our economies. We are convinced that ensuring the interconnection of these routes will make it possible to form a multi-level diversified system, mainly of transport routes covering the space from East Asia to the Middle East and Europe," he said.

According to him, such integration will give the Middle Corridor new significance for all stakeholders — investors, manufacturers, and contributors.

“For Central Asian countries, the Middle Corridor is an important factor in economic stability and the key to full integration into logistics chains. Uzbekistan is promoting its development and considers it a cornerstone of its national transport strategy,” Kamilov concluded.