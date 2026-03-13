Azerbaijan expands gas exports as number of importing countries grows - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The number of countries purchasing Azerbaijani gas has reached 16, the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Asadov made the remarks while presenting the Cabinet of Ministers' 2025 activity report. He noted that a total of 25.2 billion cubic meters of gas were exported via export pipelines during 2025.

The prime minister emphasized that Azerbaijan has expanded cooperation not only with the European market but also along new routes. In a groundbreaking development, the inaugural shipment of Azerbaijani gas has commenced to Syria.

“Last year, the number of countries purchasing Azerbaijani gas increased to 14. Currently, this number has reached 16. Gas supplies have also begun to two more European countries, Germany and Austria,” he said.

