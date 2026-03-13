Romania’s ex-Deputy PM stresses TRIPP project's key role in enhancing East-West co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project is another step towards strengthening cooperation between East and West, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania, Ana Birchall, said, Trend reports.

She made the stetement at a panel discussion “The Middle Corridor and Eurasian Transport Gateways” as part of the as part of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

"TRIPP - a 42-kilometer segment - will provide a valuable alternative, increasing turnover and expanding the attractiveness of the Middle Corridor for both public and private participants. Thus, in the current environment, the Middle Corridor should become a stabilizing axis. It is much more than an infrastructure project. It is a strategic tool for stability, diversification, and independence," she said.

Birchall noted that nowadays, the Caucasus and Central Asia are no longer seen just as transit corridors for energy or trade.

“They've become strategically important places whose political decisions, security architectures, and economic stability will shape not only their own future but also the balance of power from Europe to Asia,” she said.

According to her, Azerbaijan has become an indispensable anchor of the Middle Corridor, demonstrating a unique ability to serve as a link between regions, markets, and cultures.

“The shocks of recent years have reconfirmed that the stability of the transport system is the stability of the entire country. They have demonstrated the necessity of creating secure alternative corridors and opened up the opportunity for the region to play a much more significant role in global supply chains,” Birchall concluded.