Central Asia and Trans-Caspian become strength and growth zone - former Georgian deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Central Asia and the Trans-Caspian region have become a zone of strength and growth, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili said during the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition," Trend reports.

"When we talk about Central Asia and the connectivity of the Trans-Caspian region, it becomes clear that the region is moving in the right direction. It is emerging as a zone of strength and stability, with growing economic prosperity, reliable transport and communications links, and sustainable relations with global partners.

With this perspective, the region emerges as a reliable strategic partner, demonstrating enthusiasm and potential for further successful development, rather than a target of the criticism that is currently emerging in many parts of the world," she noted.

Tkeshelashvili underscored that the region fosters a sense of hope for the future and a positive outlook.

"But this cannot be taken for granted. If we ask why such changes are occurring here, and perhaps in other regions as well, there are a number of external factors that have contributed to this. However, at the core of these positive processes are the targeted and strategic actions of local leadership. National leaders have become the driving force behind the region's development," Tkeshelashvili concluded.

