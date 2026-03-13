COP27 President urges to utilize global North-South gaps for climate solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. There are differences between the Global North and the Global South that sometimes complicate coordination. However, it is necessary to recognize and use these differences to form a common approach to solving climate problems, said Sameh Shoukry, former Egyptian Foreign Minister and COP27 President, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the panel discussion “Beyond Negotiations: The Fight for COP Sustainability” as part of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

Sameh Shoukry stated that achieving collective financing of $300 million is a significant success, but it is important to be realistic about its long-term impact.

"History shows that expectations do not always match reality, so it is important to plan with these limitations in mind. At the same time, I am confident that the potential for economic growth through the transition to sustainable energy is great, and this direction points the way to the future," he said.

Furthermore, he noted that the successful implementation of climate measures requires access to financial resources to expand efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change and adapt to it.