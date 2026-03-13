Azerbaijan exports defense-related products to nearly 20 nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan currently exports military-purpose products to nearly 20 countries, the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Asadov made the remarks while presenting the Cabinet of Ministers' 2025 activity report. He noted that defense and national security spending were increased in the state budget for 2025, demonstrating that ensuring the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security remains a key priority of state policy.

To support these goals, he noted, 8.1 billion manat ($4.7 billion) was allocated from the 2025 state budget for defense and national security expenditures, which is 1.5 billion manat ($88 million), or 23%, more compared to 2024.

“Last year we produced military-purpose products worth 1.4 billion manat ($82 million). Today, Azerbaijan exports military-purpose products to nearly 20 countries,” Asadov delineated.

