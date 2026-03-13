Central Bank of Azerbaijan working on new development strategy - deputy chairperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is working on its next development strategy, Deputy Chairperson of the CBA Gular Pashayeva said at the "Banks Forum and Exhibition" held in Baku today, Trend reports.

She said that in the "Strategy for the development of the financial sector in 2024-2026", approved by the Management Board of the CBA, a number of directions are related to the digital, modern world.

"For example, I can mention initiatives related to open banking, the development of the fintech ecosystem, digital financial solutions, cybersecurity, data analytics, and technological foundations of control," the official explained.

The deputy chairperson noted that new types of positions have already emerged in the CBA as a result of these initiatives.

"These include data analysts, data scientists, cybersecurity specialists, fintech and digital finance specialists, etc. We are currently writing the next strategy in the new direction. Within the framework of this strategy, we will already have specialists in artificial intelligence," she added.

