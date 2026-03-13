Azerbaijan's CEC delegation set to observe referendum in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. A delegation headed by Mazahir Panahov, the Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), has embarked on a visit to Kazakhstan to observe the upcoming referendum, a source in the CEC told Trend.

The primary objective of this visit, extended by the Chairman of Kazakhstan’s CEC, Nurlan Abdirov, is to observe the referendum concerning the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, scheduled for March 15, 2026.

According to the visit program, Panahov will hold bilateral meetings with his Kazakh counterpart and leaders of organizations engaged in the election observation process. These discussions will focus on enhancing inter-agency relations, expanding cooperation in election-related matters, and exploring additional areas of mutual interest.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s CEC is actively involved in observing the referendum within the framework of various international organizations. Representatives of the CEC are participating in the observation mission under the auspices of the Organization of Turkic States, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

On the day of the referendum, CEC representatives will observe the voting process at polling stations in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

