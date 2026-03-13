Türkiye plans to strengthen its climate agenda - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Türkiye plans to strengthen its climate agenda further and promote the practical implementation of global climate decisions, said Murat Kurum, the country's Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change and the COP31 President-Designate, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the XIII Global Baku Forum, held under the theme “Bridging Divides in a Fragmented World,” Kurum noted that discussions were held in Baku with leaders and representatives of previous climate conferences to review the work carried out so far and plans.

According to Kurum, the next UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) will take place in Türkiye, with Antalya hosting the event.

He emphasized that the successful organization of the COP process in Azerbaijan and the outcomes expected from COP30 in Brazil could be further developed in the next stage.

“The goal is to strengthen further the COP decisions adopted so far and turn them into practical results. Our main objective is not only to make decisions but also to take concrete steps and act. Within this framework, inclusive and multilateral COP leadership will be implemented, demonstrating to the world a process where no one is left behind,” Kurum said.

The minister also noted that a meeting was held with the head of the International Energy Agency, stressing the importance of countries shaping energy policies that ensure greater self-sufficiency. According to him, many of the crises currently unfolding around the world are linked to energy issues, while approximately 70% of emissions driving climate change originate from energy sources.

Kurum emphasized that every nation needs to formulate energy strategies that align with its unique attributes, especially by enhancing renewable energy programs. He also emphasized that almost 700 million individuals globally remain without electricity, stressing the necessity of addressing the needs and expectations of communities in these areas.



He indicated that dialogues at COP31 will persist along this trajectory. The forthcoming action agenda will prioritize enhancing youth engagement and developing cities that are resilient to climate challenges.

“We believe a successful process will be carried out in the coming period and plan to deliver important messages to the world, our common home,” Kurum said.

He also noted that the “Zero Waste” initiative implemented together with Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdoğan is planned to be expanded globally.

