Azerbaijani minister highlights Middle Corridor’s role in regional integration at Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Middle Corridor is a driving force for the integration of the Central Asian and South Caucasus regions with the West, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition", Trend reports.

The minister noted that the Middle Corridor connects Central Asia and the South Caucasus into a single space.

"It's important not only for trade and transit of goods from China and Asia to Türkiye and Europe and back. But even more importantly, it's used as a real driving force for economic growth, trade, and the region's integration with the West," Jabbarov said.

He emphasized that serious challenges exist in the transport sector in a broad sense. While there are differing views on the issue of universal rights, according to him, any rules are better than none at all.

The minister also emphasized that various platforms exist for discussion, exchange of opinions, and debate on existing challenges. Such formats ultimately serve to achieve a common goal.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel