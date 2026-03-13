New ranking and UNEC’s new success (PHOTO)

The SCImago ranking has announced its results for 2026.

The SCImago Institutions Rankings is an internationally recognized ranking and analytical framework that assesses the performance of universities, research institutes, and other scientific organizations based on three principal indicators: research performance (50%), innovation capacity (30%), and societal impact (20).

A total of 10,827 institutions participated in the ranking, including 5,491 higher education institutions.

Ten universities from Azerbaijan were included in this ranking. While Azerbaijan was represented in SCImago by only 2 institutions in 2009, by 2026 the country is represented by 13 institutions.

According to the SCImago 2026 ranking, UNEC ranks first in Azerbaijan.

Overall, UNEC has consolidated its position across 6 scientific fields and holds the leading position in Azerbaijan in “Economics, Econometrics and Finance”, “Business, Management and Accounting”, “Social Sciences”, “Energy”, “Computer Science”, “Engineering”, as well as “Arts and Humanities”.