Azerbaijan plots to build and reconstruct inter-village roads in Shamakhi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The list of projects planned to be implemented with state-funded investments from 2026 through 2029 includes the construction and reconstruction of inter-village roads in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district, and their implementation will be carried out in stages, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the report of the Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2025, discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

In the distribution of the 2025 state budget's investment expenditures, 566.6 million manat ($334.3 million) has been allocated to the State Agency of Automobile Roads. Of this amount, 30 million manat ($17.7 million) is intended for the construction and reconstruction of inter-district and rural roads.

The report noted that in recent years, within the framework of the state investment program, repair works have been carried out on local roads covering 15 settlements in the Shamakhi district, with a total length of 72.8 km, inhabited by 23,000 people, as well as on roads covering the urban area with a total length of 81.5 km in Shamakhi city.

At the same time, a proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Economy by the State Agency of Automobile Roads to include in the draft state investment program for 2026 the capital repair works on roads connecting Chiragli, Madrasa-Karkanj, Mirikand-Garavalli-Maljak Gurdtapa, Shirvan, Gunashli, and Sharadil villages with the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway, with a total length of 29.0 km, located in the Shamakhi district.

