Azerbaijan calls for state program on lessons' content and interactive study for children

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. A state program on the content of lessons and their interactive delivery to children should be implemented in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Parliament's Science and Education Committee Fariz Ismailzade said during the discussion of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2025 at today's plenary session of parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, state spending on research and development increased 2.1 times compared to last year, amounting to 262 million manat ($154 million). Within the framework of the state program for studying abroad, 500 young Azerbaijanis were sent to study at 65 prestigious universities in 14 countries. The total number of such students reached 1,794.

The official pointed out that, alongside the achievements, we are also dealing with significant challenges in the journey of teaching and educating the younger generation.

"One of them is the uncontrolled state of social networks and its impact on the teaching and education of young people. Modern youth no longer learn only from teachers but also spend hours on social networks, receiving a large amount of harmful content from there. This is also a dangerous phenomenon for our country from an ideological point of view," he explained.

The MP also said that there is a need to seriously change the content and pedagogy of the country's education.

"We must convey the content of the lessons to young people in more interactive and interesting ways so that they do not spend too much time on social networks. A special state program should be implemented in this regard under the leadership of the prime minister," he concluded.

