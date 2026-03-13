Turkmenistan, Pakistan chart new course for energy collaboration

Photo: The embassy of Turkmenistan in Pakistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Islamabad.

The talks took place at a meeting between representatives of the Turkmen Embassy to Pakistan and a delegation led by Kamran Ahmad, CEO of Orient Petroleum Inc.

During the meeting, the Pakistani side noted the strong potential for a mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries and expressed interest in expanding energy cooperation.

The Turkmen side briefed the delegation on Ashgabat’s ongoing strategy aimed at diversifying export routes, introducing advanced technologies in hydrocarbon extraction and processing, and expanding international energy cooperation.