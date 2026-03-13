Ex-President of EU Council calls trade integration gateway to Africa’s prosperous future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Trade integration in Africa will create greater opportunities for the development of the African continent, former President of the European Council (EU) Charles Michel said during the 13th Global Baku Forum on “Bridging Divides in a World in Transition,” Trend reports.

“The ‘African Dream’ envisions further trade integration across the continent. Everyone understands that if this is realized in practice, it will open enormous opportunities, more resources, more tools, and greater prospects for Africa’s development,” Michel said.

He also acknowledged the significant challenges, noting that Africa is a vast continent with more than 50 countries and a large population.

“Regional integration through regional organizations could also serve as a highly practical instrument,” he added.