A special Novruz campaign from Kapital Bank: up to 6% discount on cash loans

The country’s first bank Kapital Bank, has launched the “Az faizli yaz krediti” (“Low-interest spring loan”) campaign in celebration of the Novruz holiday. As part of the campaign, anyone who obtains a cash loan of up to 50 000 AZN from 12 March to 30 April 2026 will have the opportunity to receive a discount of up to 6% on the interest rate.

Ahead of the holiday, taking advantage of this offer and bringing your plans to life will take only a few minutes. To apply, simply submit a loan request through the Birbank mobile application. Customers can also benefit from the campaign by visiting branches of Kapital Bank/Birbank.

The “Az faizli yaz krediti” campaign is available not only to clients of Kapital Bank/Birbank, but also to individuals who receive their salaries or pensions on cards issued by other banks.

For more information: www.b-b.az/afyk

