Uzbekneftegaz, Swiss Mercuria consider new investment projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 13. Uzbekneftegaz and Switzerland’s Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. discussed the establishment of trading operations in the international energy market and the implementation of investment projects, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz Abdugani Sanginov and Regional Head for Central Asia at Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. Andrey Rudenko.

The parties engaged in dialogue regarding the streamlined marketing of petroleum and natural gas commodities to international arenas, the implementation of contemporary trading frameworks, and the sharing of expertise within the energy domain.



Post-meeting, the parties reached a consensus to advance collaborative efforts that yield reciprocal advantages and to collectively evaluate potential initiatives within the sector.

Meanwhile, Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. is an independent commodity trading company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, operating in more than 50 countries. The company has offices in a number of international financial and trading centers, including London, Singapore, Houston, and Beijing.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel