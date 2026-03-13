Azerbaijani Parliament set to ratify protocol on CIS Executive Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Azerbaijani Parliament will ratify a protocol introducing amendments to the regulations governing the Commonwealth of Independent States Executive Committee (CIS), Trend reports.

The issue has been included in the agenda of the parliament’s upcoming session on March 17.

Lawmakers will review a draft law approving the protocol that amends the regulations on the CIS Executive Committee, originally confirmed by a protocol adopted on June 21, 2000.

The document delineates enhancements to the legal framework governing the architecture and operational mandates of the CIS Executive Committee.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel