Azerbaijan contributes to strengthening logistics connectivity - prime minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan contributes to strengthening logistics connectivity, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

In his speech at the closed session, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of humanitarian cooperation, noting that this area remains one of the key directions of interaction between CIS member states. It was highlighted that humanitarian projects and initiatives have significant potential to strengthen mutual understanding, traditional friendly relations, and trust among peoples.

In this context, Asadov welcomed the decision to declare Minsk the Youth Capital of the CIS in 2027 and Karaganda in 2028.

The Head of the Azerbaijani Government also noted that the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, one of the largest international platforms dedicated to sustainable development, urbanization, and improving quality of life, is currently concluding in Baku. It was emphasized that the forum, held under the auspices of the UN, brought together more than 40,000 representatives from 182 countries.

According to the Prime Minister, the forum addressed pressing global challenges, including the global housing crisis, sustainable urban development, climate resilience, and post-crisis recovery.

Asadov highlighted the development of economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and CIS countries, noting that relations in this area continue to strengthen and demonstrate positive dynamics. In particular, he stated that in 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS member states increased by more than 10%.

The Prime Minister also underscored significant potential for further expansion of mutual trade, investment cooperation, and the implementation of joint projects across various sectors.

Speaking about the priorities of Azerbaijan's socio-economic development, Asadov pointed out that currently the country is developing consistently in the industrial, agricultural, transport-logistics, and high-tech sectors of the economy.

Moreover, it was emphasized that the development of green energy is a priority direction. According to the prime minister, large-scale projects implemented in the country in the field of renewable energy sources serve not only to strengthen environmental sustainability, but also to expand Azerbaijan's investment and export potential.

According to Asadov, special attention is paid to the restoration of the Karabakh region. A qualitatively new sustainable development model is being implemented here through the creation of green energy zones, the application of modern infrastructure solutions, innovative technologies, as well as the concepts of "smart city" and "smart village".

The prime minister stated that today the Karabakh region is becoming an important place for economic activity, investment, and sustainable development.

During the speech, it was also noted that Azerbaijan has consistently strengthened its role as a reliable transport and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia. The implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects and the development of international transport corridors contribute to the further expansion of the country's transit potential and the strengthening of logistics connectivity in the Eurasian space.

In addition, Asadov noted the intensification of the implementation of large-scale economic initiatives aimed at diversifying the economy and ensuring sustainable growth. In this regard, it was reported that in December 2025, the Digital Economy Development Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2026–2029 was approved, which envisages the rapid development of the technology sector, innovations, and digital transformation.

The prime minister noted that the set of initiatives implemented contributes to the sustainable growth of the non-oil sector and the expansion of international economic cooperation, as well as the formation of a new economic model based on technologies, infrastructure development, and regional integration.

Asadov concluded his speech by emphasizing that Azerbaijan has always remained committed to the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, and constructive partnership within the CIS.

The heads of government then continued the meeting in an expanded format. At the end of the meeting, a number of documents were signed.

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