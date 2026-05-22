EBRD Vice President set to visit Tajikistan for high-level talks

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 22. Mark Bowman, Vice President for Policy and Partnerships at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Tajikistan from May 25 through 28, 2026, Trend reports via EBRD.

The high-level agenda includes extensive consultations with Tajikistan’s senior leadership, including separate meetings with the Prime Minister, the Chairman of the National Bank, and the Ministers of Finance, Energy and Water Resources, as well as Industry and New Technologies.

A key focus of the four-day visit will be Bowman’s participation in an international high-level conference aligned with the United Nations’ 2018–2028 Water Action Decade, with an emphasis on sustainable resource management across the region.

In addition to engagements in the capital, the EBRD Vice President is expected to visit Khujand to engage with regional authorities and inspect ongoing EBRD-financed development projects on site.

The EBRD continues to expand its financial engagement in the country, having already allocated over €1 billion across 192 projects aimed at supporting economic development and strengthening infrastructure throughout Tajikistan.